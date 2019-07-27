Floyd County man sentenced for bone-breaking attack

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a Floyd County assault case.
Joseph Lee Bennett, 23 of Charles City, entered a guilty plea to domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. He was arrested June 19 after Charles City police say he hit another person several times in the face and head, leaving the victim with cuts and a broken bone above one ye.
Bennett has been sentenced to 30 days in the Floyd County Jail, with credit for time served. He’s also been ordered to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
