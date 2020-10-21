Floyd County man pleads guilty to NE Iowa burglaries

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – A North Iowa man is pleading guilty to crimes in two counties.

Dylan Michael Jones, 23 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea in Butler County District Court to two counts of 3rd degree burglary. He has also pleaded guilty in Bremer County District Court to 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft.

Jones is accused of forcing his way inside Farmers Win Co-Op in Waverly on May 23 and stealing a safe containing $2,858.01 in cash and checks. The safe was later dumped into the Cedar River. Authorities says Jones also broke into Farmers Co-Op in Shell Rock on May 25. Court documents state burglar’s tools, stolen checks, and stolen cash was found in Jones’ home.

His sentencing in Butler County is scheduled for November 18. Jones is set to be sentenced in Bremer County on December 8.