Clear

Floyd County man now facing federal charges for child sex abuse

Aaron Olson Aaron Olson

Hearing pending on suppressing evidence against him in state court.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 11:04 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Floyd County man is facing federal charges of child sex abuse.

Aaron Leroy Olson, 35 of Nora Springs, is accused of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. Authorities say between October 2017 and October 2018, Olson used an underage female to produce digital images of sexually explicit conduct. The charges were filed on Tuesday and Olson was arrested on Thursday. A trial has been scheduled to begin July 8 in Cedar Rapids.

Olson had previously been charged with three counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse and one count of marijuana possession in Floyd County District Court. He’s accused of showing pornography to and sexually abusing a five-year-old girl on three occasions between January and November 2018.

Olson pleaded not guilty to the state charges but a trial in on hold pending the results of a hearing to suppress the evidence against him. He is claiming the search of his home and all evidence collected there violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches. The suppression hearing is also set for July 8 in Floyd County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stamping out hunger in north Iowa

Image

Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Image

Walk MS event held in Mason City

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Community Events