Floyd County man now facing federal charges for child sex abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Floyd County man is facing federal charges of child sex abuse.
Aaron Leroy Olson, 35 of Nora Springs, is accused of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. Authorities say between October 2017 and October 2018, Olson used an underage female to produce digital images of sexually explicit conduct. The charges were filed on Tuesday and Olson was arrested on Thursday. A trial has been scheduled to begin July 8 in Cedar Rapids.
Olson had previously been charged with three counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse and one count of marijuana possession in Floyd County District Court. He’s accused of showing pornography to and sexually abusing a five-year-old girl on three occasions between January and November 2018.
Olson pleaded not guilty to the state charges but a trial in on hold pending the results of a hearing to suppress the evidence against him. He is claiming the search of his home and all evidence collected there violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches. The suppression hearing is also set for July 8 in Floyd County.
