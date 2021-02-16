Floyd County man going to prison for child sex crimes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Child sex crimes are sending a Floyd County man to prison.

Charles Earl Thompson, 64 of Floyd, has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for pleading guilty to lascivious acts with a child and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. When he was arrested, law enforcement accused Thompson of abusing children in 2018 and 2019.

He was ruled incompetent to stand trial in February 2020 but was ordered to take psychiatric medication. Thompson then agreed to a plea deal one day before his trial was to start.