FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A 63-year-old Floyd man is facing multiple charges for alleged sexual conduct with a nine-year-old child.
Charles Thompson is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault, lascivious acts with a child, dissemination of obscene material, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.
According to court documents, the victim was interviewed by a forensic interviewer in Waterloo and said “Thompson is always touching her inappropriately,” according to court documents.
Thompson also had the victim watch sexual videos, documents state.
Victims in court documents are listed at age 9 and 16.
Related Content
- Floyd County man facing multiple child sexual conduct charges
- Nora Springs man facing sexual abuse charge in Floyd County
- Man, 62, facing criminal sexual conduct charges in southern MN
- Freeborn Co. man facing felony criminal sexual conduct charge
- Floyd County man now facing federal charges for child sex abuse
- Charles City man facing multiple drug charges
- Oakland man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct
- Sheriff: Man facing potential sexual conduct charge in connection to southern MN attack
- Eyota man facing child porn charges
- Attempted murder charge filed in Floyd County