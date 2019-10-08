Clear

Floyd County man facing multiple child sexual conduct charges

According to court documents, the victim was interviewed by a forensic interviewer in Waterloo and said “Thompson is always touching her inappropriately,” according to court documents.

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A 63-year-old Floyd man is facing multiple charges for alleged sexual conduct with a nine-year-old child.

Charles Thompson is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault, lascivious acts with a child, dissemination of obscene material, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.

Thompson also had the victim watch sexual videos, documents state.

Victims in court documents are listed at age 9 and 16.

