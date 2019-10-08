Floyd County man facing multiple child sexual conduct charges

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A 63-year-old Floyd man is facing multiple charges for alleged sexual conduct with a nine-year-old child.

Charles Thompson is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault, lascivious acts with a child, dissemination of obscene material, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.

According to court documents, the victim was interviewed by a forensic interviewer in Waterloo and said “Thompson is always touching her inappropriately,” according to court documents.

Thompson also had the victim watch sexual videos, documents state.

Victims in court documents are listed at age 9 and 16.