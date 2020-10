NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – Charges are filed after authorities say a summer search turned up methamphetamine and LSD in Floyd County.

Law enforcement says it searched the Nora Springs home of Matthew John Stiles, 34, on June 1 and found meth, LSD, a digital gram scale, packaging material, and a large amount of cash.

Stiles was arrested Thursday for possession with intent to deliver, a class “C” felony in Iowa punishable by up to 10 years in prison.