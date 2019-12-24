Floyd County man arrested for sex abuse

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man who worked for an organization that cares for people with special needs is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse.

Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 60 of Charles City, was arrested Monday. A criminal complaint was filed on December 20 accusing Herman, an employee of Comprehensive Systems, of committing sex acts with a female victim in September.

Authorities say the female victim is under the care of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City and has a mental defect which prevents her from giving sexual consent.