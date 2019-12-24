CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man who worked for an organization that cares for people with special needs is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse.
Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 60 of Charles City, was arrested Monday. A criminal complaint was filed on December 20 accusing Herman, an employee of Comprehensive Systems, of committing sex acts with a female victim in September.
Authorities say the female victim is under the care of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City and has a mental defect which prevents her from giving sexual consent.
Related Content
- Floyd County man arrested for sex abuse
- Floyd County sex abuser sentenced to prison
- Floyd County sex abuse charge filed against Mason City man
- Not guilty plea in Floyd County child sex abuse
- Minneapolis man arrested in Floyd County
- Floyd County sex offender sentence is upheld
- Man, 73, arrested for sex abuse arrest in Hancock County
- Floyd County man now facing federal charges for child sex abuse
- Mason City man arrested for sex abuse
- Nora Springs man facing sexual abuse charge in Floyd County
Scroll for more content...