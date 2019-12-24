Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Floyd County man arrested for sex abuse

Police say the victim could not give consent.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man who worked for an organization that cares for people with special needs is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse.

Jeffrey Wayne Herman, 60 of Charles City, was arrested Monday. A criminal complaint was filed on December 20 accusing Herman, an employee of Comprehensive Systems, of committing sex acts with a female victim in September.

Authorities say the female victim is under the care of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City and has a mental defect which prevents her from giving sexual consent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Some freezing drizzle overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Red Kettle Roundup

Image

Silver Lake Firefighter Memorial

Image

Enjoying Mild Temperatures

Image

Last Minute Holiday Shopping

Image

Winter break board games

Image

2019 Year in Review: January - February

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Christmas Eve

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve

Image

What's booming in Mason City?

Image

How non-profits protect themselves

Community Events