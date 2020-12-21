Floyd County man arrested after leading Worth County authorities on pursuit

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A 23-year-old Charles City man is facing a plethora of charges following a pursuit Saturday in Worth County.

Jordan Kellogg is being held in the Worth County Jail on $5,600 bond and is facing charges of felony theft, eluding, interference with official acts, driving while barred and four traffic citations.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle did not have a front license plate and the driver began to flee. First, the vehicle turned into a farmyard and turned the lights off. Eventually, it left the driveway and reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour. The vehicle ran the stop sign at Thrush Ave. and went airborne. The vehicle reported stolen out of Waukon, suffered heavy front-end damage.

The female identified the driver as Kellogg. He later called the sheriff’s office wanting to be picked up, according to court documents.