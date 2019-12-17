Clear
Floyd County man accused of stealing more than $6K from Charles City retailer

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:27 AM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A Charles City has been accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of cash and merchandise from a retailer.

Kenin Neve, 28, is facing a felony second-degree theft charge in Floyd County.

Over the course of a month, Neve is accused of taking around $6,200 worth of cash and merchandise from Kmart, according to court documents.

Neve was observed by store security/management Monday taking money from a store cash bag and putting it into his pocket.

