Floyd County man accused of stealing more than $6K from Charles City retailer

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A Charles City has been accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of cash and merchandise from a retailer.
Kenin Neve, 28, is facing a felony second-degree theft charge in Floyd County.
Over the course of a month, Neve is accused of taking around $6,200 worth of cash and merchandise from Kmart, according to court documents.
Neve was observed by store security/management Monday taking money from a store cash bag and putting it into his pocket.
