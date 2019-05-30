Floyd County jury convicts Mason City man of drug dealing

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is convicted of dealing methamphetamine in Floyd County.

A jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday against Jeremy John Round, 35, on one count of possession with intent to deliver meth. His sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

Round was pulled over while driving in Charles City on May 4, 2018. Local police say they found roughly 50 grams of meth with him. Round was arrested a few months later after lab results confirmed the nature of the drugs.

His trial in Floyd County District Court lasted two days.