Floyd County health officials announce 1st death related to coronavirus

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Health officials in Floyd County have announced a death related to the coronavirus.

The individual was an elderly adult (81 or older).

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Floyd County Public Health Director Gail Arjes. “Floyd County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

Floyd County was one of the last counties in north Iowa to report a positive test of the virus.

