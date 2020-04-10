Floyd County drug charge dropped against Illinois man

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Charges of drug dealing have been dismissed against an Illinois man.

Markese R. Miles, 34 of Dixmoor, IL, was arrested after an August 2019 traffic stop in Charles City where authorities say multiple baggies of methamphetamine were found totaling over 100 grams.

Miles pleaded not guilty and charges of possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp were dismissed Friday after the Floyd County Attorney’s Office said there is now insufficient evidence to justify prosecution and conviction. A judge had previously ruled the evidence collected in the traffic stop should be suppressed at trial.