Floyd County drug arrest leads to federal charges

Keith Tucker Keith Tucker

Authorities say Michigan man arrested with heroin and a loaded gun.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Michigan man arrested in Floyd County is now facing federal charges.

Keith Tucker, 50 of Detroit, MI, was stopped on December 31, 2018 for a traffic violation on Highway 218. Law enforcement says Tucker was found with a softball-sized amount of heroin and a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

He has now been indicted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court for conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a drug user.

Tucker is also accused in Floyd County District Court of possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of contraband in a correctional facility in Floyd, but state charges are often dismissed to allow for federal prosecution.

