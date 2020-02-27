Floyd County discovery of 60 pounds of pot leads to charge against Ames man

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – An Ames man is charged after police say they found 60 pounds of marijuana in a car.

Floyd County authorities say Elias Joseph Gonzales, 25, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for speeding on February 16 on U.S. Highway 18 about two miles west of Floyd. Court documents state a K9 dog indicated drugs in the vehicle and a search found 47 vacuum sealed packages of marijuana weighing a total of about 60 pounds.

Investigators say a bag at Gonzales’ feet also held two loaded handguns, an amount of methamphetamine, and a large amount of cash.

Law enforcement says Gonzales and the other people in the vehicle walked away from the scene before it was searched and could not be located after the drugs had been found. The identity of driver and any other passengers has not been released to the public.

Gonzales was charged with a controlled substance violation on Wednesday.