Floyd County bus service looking to resume soon

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Imagine needing to get to and from work or medical appointments in Mason City...but you live in Charles City.

For 29 years, a bus would go between the two cities, but the contractor that operated it ended last year when they retired. Now, a Charles City business is looking to take the reins.

Tammy Elthon is the owner of Circle K Communications. While they deal with wireless communications systems like two-way radios, they also manage Charles City's bus system, which began on August 1st of this year.

"Our passenger list is over 450 passengers, as of August 1st. It has grown every single month by numbers of rides, so it's a very needed service in Charles City, and we're happy to be doing it."

Over the last few weeks, the City of Charles City has been discussing the idea of incorporating county service that would add an extra bus to the current operation that would be used to offer service to/from Mason City (as well as being able to cover rides in town when not in route, especially during times of peak usage), with Circle K scheduling trips and dispatching buses, and the City employing drivers.

Between the end of service last year and now, Elthon and says there is a clear need, particularly with those who need to travel to Mason City for medical reasons like cancer treatments and specialist visits, even those who may need a ride home from the hospital.

"You want to make sure that you can help people give a hand up if that's what it takes to get them over to their job and the medical. Medical's going to be huge."

Kevin Kramer is the transit administrator for the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG), who is one of the partners in this endeavor and is getting the extra bus ready for service. They requested the service be reinstated after the previous contractor retired.

"We've had lots of requests to get this going here and it's taken about a year to get all the pieces of the puzzle in place."

Elthon is hopeful on ridership targets.

"It's not going to be the hundreds that we do within the city limits of course, but I'm thinking it'll probably be 25-30 riders every day."

And at the end of the day, Elthon says reviving the service would not have been possible without a partnership.

"You want to be sure you've got the support you need behind you to help you do this. I couldn't do this as a private entity by myself, there's no way. But partnering with the city is a good fit."

It is anticipated to be approved at next Monday's meeting, with service potentially starting as soon as December 1st.

For those who are interested in the service, Elthon is asking to contact them at 641-228-2183 to schedule a ride, in order to get a feel for how many riders will utilize the service.

Floyd County would be able to compensate the City and Circle K for added costs via their contributions to NIACOG.