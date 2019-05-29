Floyd County asking for large trailers, big machinery to help in cleanup effort

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Help is needed in Floyd County to help haul trees and brush.
After Monday’s tornadoes, the county’s emergency management agency is asking for large trailers and big machinery to help with the cleanup effort.
Cleanup will begin at noon today and go until 5 p.m.
“If you can help, please go to Floyd Fire Department (2539 155th St, Floyd) for staging and directions,” the agency said.
