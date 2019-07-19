Clear
Floyd County Veterans Affairs office asking for box AC units

All donations will go toward veterans or their spouses

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 7:46 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - In this type of heat, it's hard to imagine going without air conditioning.

Now one North Iowa veterans affairs office is asking for your help staying cool during this heat wave.

The Floyd County Veterans Affairs office is requesting donations of box or window air conditioning units. New or used, they can be donated, as long as they run, of course.

Director Maria Dieke says there has been an increase in the need of AC units.

"It's probably a higher demand because the cost of living has increased is probably one reason why. Utility bills are increasing, and I think that's why a lot of people are doing without."

Last year, the office received three units that went towards veterans or their spouses. And they were quite appreciative of them.

"They were really flabbergasted that they actually were able to receive one, and we personally delivered them to the homes. I think it was a very pleasant surprise for them that someone actually donated a unit to them."

If you're interested in donating a unit, contact the office at 641-228-1850.

