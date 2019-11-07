'Keeping Healthcare Close to Home' vote in Floyd County passes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Floyd County Medical Center has some good news to share following Tuesday's election.

Voters approved the hospital's plan to change from a Chapter 37 hospital to a Chapter 347 (of the Iowa Code) hospital, with 68% voting yes and 32% voting no.

The vote would allow the hospital's board to change from an appointed board to an elected one, similar to school districts. In addition, the board will levy a property tax, which is expected to take effect in the fall of 2020.

The change comes as the hospital, which was one of only two county hospitals remaining a Chapter 37, as opposed to the other 42 county hospitals have made the transition to Chapter 347 previously. In addition, the ability to levy taxes would help replace funding that was lost from Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield reimbursements. (The center was forced to close their Nashua clinic, cut back in certain departments, and hand off Meals on Wheels to another provider in response to those cuts.)

FCMC CEO/Administrator Rod Nordeng says the move will help ensure medical care will stay close to home, and protect the services that are currently being provided, as well as those they would like to implement in the future.

"I understand that no one wants additional taxes, but things have changed so much in health care. And with the Medicaid changes, we needed to do something and bring it forward and share our message as to why the reason was."

During the campaign to gain support for the transition, which began in May, a taskforce held presentations and sent out mailings across the county.

"We truly believe to have a vibrant community, a vibrant county, you need a vibrant hospital. You need a clinic. You need all of it brought together as a medical center. Not only from a business perspective, as businesses looking into communities, they want to make sure there's a hospital there."

Taxpayers will have to pay roughly $33.45 annually, which is based on the average Floyd County dwelling value of $103,043.