Floyd County Medical Center to postpone elective procedures

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Medical Center is delaying all non-emergency surgeries and procedures.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, that will be begin March 20 for all elective procedures in the Operating Room and Outpatient Surgery Department.

The Floyd County Medical Center says it is “implementing this precautionary measure to help ensure that we have the capacity and resources to care for the patients who need us the most.”

Any surgery or procedure that is considered urgent or emergent will not be delayed.