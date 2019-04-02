Floyd County Medical Center nears big fundraising goal

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A major fundraising milestone is in sight for the Floyd County Medical Center.

Almost $90,000 has been donated to its endowment fund and when that number is reached, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa will contribute $10,000.

“We are excited about the growth of our fund so far and are excited about reaching this next step. We could not do it without the support of our community and dedicated employees. This fund will allow us to maintain a level of excellent healthcare well into the future,” says Rod Nordeng, Administrator at Floyd County Medical Center.

The endowment fund was started in 2017.

“It’s going to be a forever stream of support to the Floyd County Medical Center and their mission,” says Diane Nuezil, Development Associate with the Floyd County Community Foundation. “As the fund is invested and donors contribute, the fund is going to grow and dollars will be available for medical and the people they serve. It’s a permanent investment.”

Donations to the endowment fund may be made to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Checks may be mailed to foundation offices at 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613. Contributions also may be made online at CFNEIA.org/floydmedicalcenterfoundation.