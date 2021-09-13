Floyd County Medical Center gets new CEO

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A new Chief Executive Officer has been named for Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC).

Dawnett Willis will be taking over the organization on October 4 after most recently working as the Chief Ancillary/Operations Officer at Pella Regional Medical Center.

“I am impressed with how committed the board, the physicians, the employees, and staff of FCMC are to the healthcare of our community,” says Willis. “I look forward to joining them in moving forward with their goals and vision for the future.”

FCMC says Willis has over 20 years of healthcare leadership, business development, and operations experience and was previously the Acting CEO at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown and the Regional Strategy, Planning, and Business Development Executive for UnityPoint Health Waterloo Region.

“The city is charming. The natural beauty has been well preserved and I can sense the community pride which I really value,” says Willis. “Everyone has been so kind and generous during this process. My husband Alan and I really look forward to our move to Charles City.”