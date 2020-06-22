Floyd County Medical Center employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) says members of its staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

FCMC has not identified how many positive tests there have been or when they happened, but Administrator Rod Nordeng issued the following statement on the situation:

“As we monitor the pandemic environment in Floyd County, Iowa and nationally, the one constant is that each day seems different than another, sometimes requiring adjustments in practices at home and work. FCMC’s staffing is representative of the community’s population, and we now have colleagues who have tested positive for COVID-19. Perhaps we knew it was inevitable even with precautions that some of us would become ill, but that does not make it any easier to know that our colleagues and others in Floyd County are ill. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

“FCMC is in regular communications with local and state Public Health authorities and continues to monitor the situation daily. Testing is being offered to all FCMC employees in our ongoing actions to provide health care to you, our friends and neighbors, in as safe and compassionate environment as possible during this pandemic.”

“Consistent with the Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines, we continue to recommend that you practice social distancing wherever you go, wash your hands, don’t touch your face and cover your cough and sneezes.”

“The health and safety of the individuals we serve and our employees is our top priority. We appreciate everyone’s help and understanding during this unprecedented time. We will provide updates as appropriate on our Facebook page and the Floyd County Medical Center website at www.fcmc.us.com.”