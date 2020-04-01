Clear
Floyd County Medical Center asking for temporary layoffs during pandemic

Hospital says losing elective surgeries while spending on outbreak supplies is affecting the budget.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 5:35 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 5:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) is asking employees to consider “voluntary temporary layoffs.”

In a message posted to the FCMC Facebook page, Administrator Rod Nordeng says the postponement of elective and nonessential surgeries while increasing spending on pandemic supplies has affected the hospital’s budget.

Nordeng says the layoff request is a “proactive step” to assist FCMC finances.

Nordeng says initial response to the layoff request has been “positive.”

Community Events