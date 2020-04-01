Floyd County Medical Center asking for temporary layoffs during pandemic

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) is asking employees to consider “voluntary temporary layoffs.”

In a message posted to the FCMC Facebook page, Administrator Rod Nordeng says the postponement of elective and nonessential surgeries while increasing spending on pandemic supplies has affected the hospital’s budget.

Nordeng says the layoff request is a “proactive step” to assist FCMC finances.

Nordeng says initial response to the layoff request has been “positive.”