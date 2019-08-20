Floyd County Fair wins $11,000 at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Floyd County Fair has won $11,000 at the Iowa State Fair.

The Fair was one of 10 nonprofit groups that won $1,000 during daily drawings in the fair and online, making them eligible for a $10,000 grand prize drawing which was held Sunday. The money is coming from Midamerican Energy’s corporate citizenship program.

“We’re excited to donate $11,000 to the Floyd County Fair through our MidAmerican Energy CARES program,” says Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president of economic connections and integration. “We know the Floyd County Fair is still trying to recover from the tornado, which makes this gift even more special.”

An EF-1 tornado, with 100 mile-per-hour winds, destroyed five buildings at the Floyd County Fairgrounds and damaged others on May 27. The county fair went on as scheduled in July without the buildings and the fair board says it is working on long-term rebuilding plans.

“The Floyd County Fair Society is thrilled to learn that we are the lucky recipient of the $10,000 MidAmerican Energy nonprofit drawing at the Iowa State Fair, in addition to the $1,000 daily drawing we won. Having endured extensive damage to our fairgrounds as a result of the Memorial Day tornado, we are in the planning stages of how we will rebuild a number of buildings,” says Craig Anderson, Floyd County fair board treasurer. “This funding will go directly toward our deductible, as well as replacing building contents that were not covered by our insurance. This gift literally could not have come at a better time and we are extremely grateful to MidAmerican Energy for their generosity.”

The 10 nonprofits selected for random $1,000 daily drawings:

• Altoona Kids Cafe/SWERVE Outreach

• Animal Rescue League of Iowa

• Davenport Junior Theatre

• Floyd County Fair

• Freedom Foundation (Cedar Rapids)

• Mentor Iowa

• New Sharon Public Library

• Puppy Jake Foundation

• Vincent Fire Department

• Waterloo Center for the Arts

“MidAmerican Energy CARES is our enhanced program to showcase our corporate citizenship and our company’s five areas of giving,” says Kunert. “It’s really special that fairgoers took time at the fair to nominate their favorite local nonprofits, which made it a very interactive and engaging way for us to give back to organizations that do so much great work in our communities.”