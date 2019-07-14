Clear

Floyd County Fair moves forward despite spring tornado damage

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Floyd County fair will move forward this week despite damage to several buildings from a tornado that passed through the area earlier this year.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the fair is ready to begin as planned on Wednesday, and only a few modifications are needed because of the storm damage. A tornado destroyed five buildings on the fairgrounds in May and damaged several others, but the main livestock and grandstand buildings remained intact.

Fair Board President Amy Staudt says organizers and volunteers have been working hard to get ready.

Some of the buildings that were destroyed housed chicken and rabbits, so those animals will only come to the fair for the day to compete and then go home.

Tents are also being used to help fill some gaps.

