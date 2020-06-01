Floyd County Fair cancelling entertainment, restricting livestock shows

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – All ground entertainment and grandstand shows are cancelled for the 2020 Floyd County Fair.

That decision is due to the ongoing building and grounds capacity limits, 6 foot social distancing restrictions, public health guidelines, and additional precautions being put in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Fair Board says livestock shows, exhibit judging, and the fair queen contest will be held but with the following restrictions:

• All livestock shows will be held in a Show and Go format. No overnight stalling will be allowed and each species will show on a separate day to ensure proper sanitizing procedures can take place between shows.

• Static exhibits will be dropped off and judged based on write-up only; no face-to-face judging will take place.

• Fair queen contest will be held at this time with number restrictions put in place. The Lil Miss & Mr. competition has been canceled.

There will also be no camping on fair grounds.

The Floyd County Fair Board is discussing entertainment contracts for possibly rescheduling events in the fall pending the lifting of the Governor’s restrictions and more details will be released regarding those events at a later date.

The 2020 Floyd County Fair is scheduled for July 15-19.