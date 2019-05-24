Clear

Floyd Count murderer gets an opportunity for a new trial

Antoine Williams Antoine Williams

Iowa Supreme Court says his jury complaints should be heard.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man convicted of a Floyd County killing will get another chance to argue over the racial composition of his jury.

Antoine Williams, 38, was sentenced in December 2017 to 50 years in prison for 2nd degree murder. He was convicted of fatally shooting Nathaniel Fleming in Charles City in June 2017. Williams was arrested in Chicago a few days after the killing.

Williams appealed, arguing he was denied a fair trial because there were no African-Americans on his jury or in the pool from which it was selected. He also claims his lawyers should have been able to interview individual jurors on their racial attitudes and introduce evidence of Fleming’s behavior to support Williams’ claim he shot him in self-defense.

The Iowa Supreme Court Friday said the district court judge’s refusal to allow the questioning of individual jurors was appropriate and that Williams should not have been allowed to offer evidence of Fleming’s behavior because Williams was unaware of that behavior when he shot him.

However, the Supreme Court rules that because of recent decisions related to the Sixth Amendment guarantee to a fair trial, Williams’ objections over the jury pool should be further considered. If the district court rejects his arguments, his conviction and sentence will stand. If his arguments are accepted, Williams will get a new trial.

