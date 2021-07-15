Floyd Co. Fair making some schedule adjustments due to weather

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning probably sent a jolt, with the booms of thunder and heavy downpours. The rain lead to some brief flash flooding on some streets and roads, and also shook up some events at the Floyd County Fair.

At the time the line of storms rolled in, the horse show was about to begin. Fairgoers were offered to take shelter inside the Youth Enrichment Center, and some of their schedule was shifted and delayed to accomodate the weather. The horse show, which ended earlier than planned, will resume at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Board member Drew Mitchell has been part of the fair since he was a kid, and says it's not unusual to see storm activity during fair week.

"It seems like one day, it's always a downpour one. We always have one cold day and one hot day, and we're getting the rain one out of the way."

After a tornado destroyed some buildings on the fairgrounds in 2019, and Covid restrictions limiting many events last year, Mitchell is expecting a big week, as fairgoers are thrilled to get back to some sense of normalcy.

"We're hopefully making this a big year. Every building is structurally up right now, just waiting for the one to get done after fair this year."

