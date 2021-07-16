Floyd Co. Fair dodges tornado threat

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Two years ago, a tornado ripped through the Floyd County Fairgrounds, destroying buildings and scattering debris. Since that time, the fairgrounds have been rebuilt, though the tornado threat Wednesday evening did put some fairgoers on edge.

FFA advisor Bret Spurgin was on site at the time the tornado began to head east through Floyd County, and was able to see a rope like cloud beginning to twist. When warnings were issued, fairgoers were sheltered inside the Youth Enrichment Center. Fortunately, the tornado that was on the ground off to the northwest lifted well before it could even reach the fairgrounds.

"We got nervous when the weather started rolling in. All these new buildings after the fairgrounds were hit by a tornado two years ago made us nervous."

As part of the rebuilding after the 2019 tornado, a concrete enforced shelter is being constructed in a new building, something Spurgin says was needed.

"That will definitely be helpful and beneficial. We were lucky two years ago with nothing going on at the fairgrounds. It's good that we have that for the future."