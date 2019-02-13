Clear
Florists prepare for their busiest day of the year, Valentine's Day

Local florists have been preparing since after Christmas.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the holiday florists haven preparing for since after Christmas, Valentine's Day.

Now, it's crunch time for local flower shops.

Rennings Flowers ordered 5,000 roses for the day that celebrates love.

They've already gotten hundred of orders, and are spending these last few days putting together bouquets. That's because for them, Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year.

"Flowers are always popular," Jim Schuth, floral design manager at Rennings Flowers, said. "There's always a season, always a time, there's never a bad time to order flowers or to deliver flowers. And who doesn't like getting flowers?"

Schuth notes the cold temperatures outside aren't good for the flowers, and says florists take measures to keep the flowers as fresh as possible.

"We do our best to make sure that everything is wrapped and good to go on our deliveries," Schuth said. "We have heated vans and such that bring the flowers to your door, but yeah we do everything we can to protect the from the cold."

In the winter weather, florists have some suggestions for the lucky people who receive them. They say to keep flowers watered and warm by keeping them well wrapped and warming up your car before you take them home.

