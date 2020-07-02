Florida woman charged in North Iowa for over $16,000 in stolen checks

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Florida woman is facing charges in North Iowa for allegedly cashing stolen checks.

Christina Noel Whitaker, 30 of Lantana, FL, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and identity theft of over $10,000. She’s accused of going to four First Citizens Bank branches on December 12 and 13, 2019, and cashing eight stolen checks totaling $16,300. Authorities say Whitaker used the stolen identity of a bank customer and impersonated the account holder.

First Citizens Bank is headquartered in Mason City.

Whitaker was arrested in Ohio on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday morning. She’s being held on $50,000 bond.