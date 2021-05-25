Florida man jailed for gunfire at Charles City motel

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Shooting up a Floyd County motel room results in jail time for a Florida man.

Harry William Luciow II, 52 of Southport, FL, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and reckless use of a firearm. Charles City police say Luciow fired off a gun six or seven times inside a room at the Super 8 Motel on South Grand Avenue. Court documents state the gunfire on April 17 damaged the walls, motel electronics, and motel plumbing.

Police say none of the bullets went through the walls into an adjacent room.

Luciow has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two to three years of supervised probation. He must also pay full restitution to the Super 8 Motel.