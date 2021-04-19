Florida man arrested after gunfire at Charles City motel

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Florida man is arrested after gunfire leads to an evacuation at a Charles City motel.

Harry William Luciow II, 52 of Southport, FL, is facing charges of second-degree criminal mischief and reckless use of a firearm. He was booked into the Floyd County Jail on $7,000 bond.

The Charles City Police Department says officers were called to the Super 8 Motel in the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue around 10 pm Saturday after gunshots were reported insidel. Officers arrived and evacuated the rooms surrounding the one where the gunshots were heard.

Police say they contacted the occupant of the room by telephone, Luciow, and got him to surrender himself. Investigators say Luciow fired off a gun six or seven times inside the room, damaging the walls, motel electronics, and motel plumbing. Police say none of the bullets went through the walls into an adjacent room.