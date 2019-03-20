Flooding, road conditions raise concerns among residents

MASON CITY, Iowa – Flooding continues to cause problems across the area.

Just five days ago, water levels at East Park were high, roadways were impassable, and now the park was entirely closed as of 4:00 PM Tuesday.

While water levels are currently manageable, the warmer temperatures causing the large slabs of ice forced out of Willow Creek and the Winnebago River is raising concerns among residents and park-goers.

“I’ve seen it bad, but not this bad,” Craig Peverill told KIMT.

After hearing that East Park had closed just hours after visiting early Tuesday afternoon, Craig Peverill decided to go back for a second look and was surprised at what he saw.

“I was out here with my daughter feeding the ducks and deer, and the water wasn’t up where it is now. It came up pretty fast from this afternoon,” said Peverill.

He says that he is not necessarily worried about his home flooding, but is concerned for his neighbors.

“Where I live I think I’m pretty safe because I don’t think the water is going to get that far, but to the south of me – it could flood.”

Peverill also likes going out on drives around Cerro Gordo County, but after an experience on Poplar Avenue by the Lime Creek Nature Center, says he will be avoiding gravel roads until the Sheriff’s Department gives the all clear.

“It was kind of iffy at that time so I just said, ‘there’s a lot of water going across it,’” said Peverill. “I just decided not to take any chances because underneath that water there might not be a road.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department announced a no travel advisory on Monday for all gravel roads due to flooding and deteriorating conditions.