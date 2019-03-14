Clear
Flooding leads to disaster proclamation for Iowa

Residents asked to report storm and water damage.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A state disaster proclamation has been issued in response to flooding and severe weather that began Wednesday.

Governor Kim Reynolds is activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for the entire state. The Disaster Case Management Program is also being activated for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth, Butler, Clayton, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Kossuth, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O'Brien, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Webster, Winneshiek, Woodbury, and Wright counties.

The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Money is available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Potential applicants will have until April 29 to submit a claim. Instructions can be found on the website for the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program and it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information on this program, contact your local community action association or go online to iowacommunityaction.org.

People affected by this round of flooding and severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.

