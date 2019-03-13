Clear
Flooding closes seven highways in Western Iowa

Drivers urged to avoid all water-covered roads.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Rising waters Wednesday have closed seven different highways across western Iowa.

As of 6:30 pm, the Iowa Department of Transportation says flooding has closed US 18, US 30, US 59, US 71, US 75, I-680, and IA 44.

The IA DOT says drivers are urged to closely monitor conditions and never enter a water-covered roadway. If you are driving and come upon rapidly rising waters, turn around and find another route. Flood waters can force a vehicle off the roadway. In addition, it is not uncommon for roadways and shoulders to be damaged when flooded, presenting unsafe conditions for motorists.

The DOT also says if your route is blocked by barricades, find another route. Barricades are put up by state or local officials to protect travelers from unsafe roads. Driving around them can be a serious risk.

For Iowa road conditions, click here.

For Minnesota road conditions, click here.

