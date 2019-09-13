Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Flooding closes NE Iowa state park campgrounds

Some trails are open at Yellow River State Forest.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa – Flash flooding has closed the Yellow River State Forest campgrounds.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says all of the campgrounds are currently closed but backpack campsites are open and people are advised to use caution when hiking, obey all posted closures and signs, and avoid flooded areas throughout the park.

The DNR says Creekside equestrian campground will remain closed for the season, Little Paint campground will open as work is completed, Big Paint campground will open September 19, and Frontier equestrian campground will open on October 7. The multipurpose equestrian trails are also closed until further notice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a cooler Friday with rebounding temperatures for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Austin flooding

Image

Ten candidates hit the debate stage

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Pine Island AD to take responsibility for volleyball program

Image

Byron holds off Hayfield in HVL matchup

Image

Triple Crown Winner Tests Positive For Performance Enhancer

Image

Handling severe weather at school

Image

My Fair Trade

Image

Continuing coverage: repaving Federal Ave.

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/12

Community Events