Flooding closes NE Iowa state park campgrounds

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa – Flash flooding has closed the Yellow River State Forest campgrounds.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says all of the campgrounds are currently closed but backpack campsites are open and people are advised to use caution when hiking, obey all posted closures and signs, and avoid flooded areas throughout the park.

The DNR says Creekside equestrian campground will remain closed for the season, Little Paint campground will open as work is completed, Big Paint campground will open September 19, and Frontier equestrian campground will open on October 7. The multipurpose equestrian trails are also closed until further notice.