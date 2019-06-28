More than 7 inches of rain close SE Minnesota roads, causes flash flooding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Aiport had to be temporarily closed Friday morning due to standing water on the airfield.

The airport said operations should open again around 8 a.m.

Radar indicated some areas received around seven inches of rain in 24 hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to an accident south of Rochester on Highway 63 that may be flood-related.

The Olmsted County Public Works Department announced the following road closures:

- The intersection of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 4 and CSAH 5 for 2000 feet in all directions

- The intersection of CSAH 5 and CSAH 25 for 2000 feet in all directions

- CSAH 14 in Genoa

- County Road 150 from CSAH 25 south for 5000 feet

- CR 105 at 88th Avenue NW and 85th Street NW

- CR 105 between 110th Ave NW and CSAH 4

- CR 103 from the intersection with CR 105 for 2000 feet east

The vehicle is out of the water on Highway 63 near Quarve Road SE. Southbound traffic is open again, however, the right lane remains closed as water recedes. #rochmn #mnwx #mndot pic.twitter.com/PoCmSdWPiK

— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019

Parts of Highway 14 west of Kasson are underwater. The roadway remains open for now but folks are being directed to slow down. https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli #mndot #highway14 #kasson pic.twitter.com/BmiQgZeT1t — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019

Southbound Highway 63 is closed at 52 because of water over the road. DO NOT try and cross any water over roadways. https://t.co/MEmqELpVHX has the latest on road closures this morning. #rochmn #mnwx #flooding #mndot #highway63 #highway52 pic.twitter.com/5JfgA7z3R5 — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019

Westbound I-90 has standing water over the roadway at Highway 63. Please follow the direction of traffic controllers sent to the location. #rochmn #mndot #mnwx pic.twitter.com/WYj6ik0CHK — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019