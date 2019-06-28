Clear
More than 7 inches of rain close SE Minnesota roads, causes flash flooding

Some areas received more than 7 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:21 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 8:51 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Aiport had to be temporarily closed Friday morning due to standing water on the airfield. 

The airport said operations should open again around 8 a.m.

Radar indicated some areas received around seven inches of rain in 24 hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to an accident south of Rochester on Highway 63 that may be flood-related.

The Olmsted County Public Works Department announced the following road closures:

- The intersection of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 4 and CSAH 5 for 2000 feet in all directions
- The intersection of CSAH 5 and CSAH 25 for 2000 feet in all directions
- CSAH 14 in Genoa
- County Road 150 from CSAH 25 south for 5000 feet
- CR 105 at 88th Avenue NW and 85th Street NW
- CR 105 between 110th Ave NW and CSAH 4
- CR 103 from the intersection with CR 105 for 2000 feet east

Post by Dodge County Sheriff MN.

The vehicle is out of the water on Highway 63 near Quarve Road SE. Southbound traffic is open again, however, the right lane remains closed as water recedes. #rochmn #mnwx #mndot pic.twitter.com/PoCmSdWPiK

— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019

Post by City of Rochester Police Department.

