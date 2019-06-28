More than 7 inches of rain close SE Minnesota roads, causes flash flooding

Photo Gallery 2 Images
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Aiport had to be temporarily closed Friday morning due to standing water on the airfield.
The airport said operations should open again around 8 a.m.
Radar indicated some areas received around seven inches of rain in 24 hours.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to an accident south of Rochester on Highway 63 that may be flood-related.
The Olmsted County Public Works Department announced the following road closures:
- The intersection of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 4 and CSAH 5 for 2000 feet in all directions
- The intersection of CSAH 5 and CSAH 25 for 2000 feet in all directions
- CSAH 14 in Genoa
- County Road 150 from CSAH 25 south for 5000 feet
- CR 105 at 88th Avenue NW and 85th Street NW
- CR 105 between 110th Ave NW and CSAH 4
- CR 103 from the intersection with CR 105 for 2000 feet east
The vehicle is out of the water on Highway 63 near Quarve Road SE. Southbound traffic is open again, however, the right lane remains closed as water recedes. #rochmn #mnwx #mndot pic.twitter.com/PoCmSdWPiK
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019
Parts of Highway 14 west of Kasson are underwater. The roadway remains open for now but folks are being directed to slow down. https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli #mndot #highway14 #kasson pic.twitter.com/BmiQgZeT1t
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019
Southbound Highway 63 is closed at 52 because of water over the road. DO NOT try and cross any water over roadways. https://t.co/MEmqELpVHX has the latest on road closures this morning. #rochmn #mnwx #flooding #mndot #highway63 #highway52 pic.twitter.com/5JfgA7z3R5
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019
Westbound I-90 has standing water over the roadway at Highway 63. Please follow the direction of traffic controllers sent to the location. #rochmn #mndot #mnwx pic.twitter.com/WYj6ik0CHK
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019
Flash Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR WESTERN OLMSTED AND NORTHERN DODGE COUNTIES... At 637 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding occurring across much of western Olmsted and northern Dodge Counties where 4 to locally 8 inches of rain fell overnight. Rainfall is finally ending across the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rochester, Dodge Center, Mantorville, Kasson, Byron, Oronoco, West Concord, Wasioja, Douglas, Rock Dell, Concord, Eden, Rochester Airport, and Oxbow Park. This includes the following streams and drainages...North and South Branches of the Middle Fork Zumbro River...Salem Creek...Partridge Creek...Plum Creek...Badger Run...South Fork Zumbro River...Dodge Center Creek...Middle Fork Zumbro River...Cascade Creek...Willow Creek...Dry Creek...Whitney Creek... Bear Creek...Milliken Creek...Masten Creek...North Branch Root River...Silver Creek...Henslin Creek and Harkcom Creek.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Flash Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Olmsted
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OLMSTED AND NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 635 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across much of southeast Olmsted and northwestern Fillmore Counties where 4 to locally 7 inches of rain fell overnight. Rain has come to an end across the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Stewartville, Chatfield, Fillmore, Marion, Pleasant Grove, Washington, Chester, and Predmore. This includes the following streams and drainages...Deer Creek... Trout Run...Partridge Creek...Carson Creek...Jordan Creek...Root River...Badger Run...Sugar Creek...Bear Creek...Middle Branch Root River...North Branch Root River...Silver Creek...Kedron Creek...South Fork Whitewater River...Carey Creek and Rice Creek.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Olmsted
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
.Heavy rainfall overnight resulted in significant rises in water levels along the South Fork Zumbro River. Minor flooding is expected. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for The South Fork Zumbro River at Rochester 37th St.
* from this afternoon to Saturday evening.
* At 7:15 AM Friday the stage was 10.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage this morning and continue to rise to near 16.0 feet by this evening. The river will fall below flood stage Saturday morning. &&
If you live in a threatened area, be alert for high or rising water, and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary. Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Stay tuned to your favorite source of weather information, including NOAA Weather Radio, for later statements. Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .
