Flooding affecting many north Iowa, southern Minnesota counties

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Sac; Story; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Flash Flood Potential Through Tonight Over Portions of Central Iowa... .Widespread thunderstorms have developed early this morning across much of northern Iowa. These storms will gradually shift southeast this morning with training of storms are expected at times. The training may lead to excessive rainfall in some areas with flash flooding a possibility. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Iowa, north central Iowa, northeast Iowa, northwest Iowa, south central Iowa, southwest Iowa, and west central Iowa, including the following areas, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Webster. In north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright. In northeast Iowa, Black Hawk and Bremer. In northwest Iowa, Palo Alto and Pocahontas. In south central Iowa, Madison and Warren. In southwest Iowa, Adair, Adams, and Cass. In west central Iowa, Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie, and Sac.

* Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon

* Widespread thunderstorms this morning with the potential for rainfall rates of over 2 inches per hour at times.

* This rainfall may lead to flash flooding, quick rises on smaller streams, and flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. This will likely be most problematic in urban areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Risk for Heavy Rainfall Continues this Morning... .Showers and thunderstorms continue to move across much of the area this morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to locally 5 inches have occurred across much of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, as well as parts of far southern Minnesota, where some flooding is occurring. Additional flooding could develop this morning as rain continues, with mud slides also possible in the steeper terrain areas. Those living near waterways should pay close attention to weather conditions this morning, and be prepared to seek higher ground if flooding develops. If traveling, be prepared that you may encounter water over roads. NEVER drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don't Drown. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, and Mower. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford, Grant, Richland, and Vernon.

* Until noon CDT today

* Rainfall of 2 to locally 5 inches has fallen, with another localized 1 to 2 inches possible.

* Heavy rain in areas that received significant precipitation over the past week will increase the threat for mudslides and flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor conditions closely and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued or flooding be observed.

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Fillmore

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL...NORTHERN HOWARD AND SOUTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported several road washouts from flash flooding across the area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Harmony, Riceville, Lime Springs, Canton, Bristol, York, Chester, McIntire, Henrytown, Saratoga, Bonair, Hutton, Brownville, and Pioneer State Park. Significant rainfall has ended across the area, but be cautious of continued flooding and the possibility that some roads and bridges may be washed out.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Risk for Heavy Rainfall Continues this Morning... .Showers and thunderstorms continue to move across much of the area this morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to locally 5 inches have occurred across much of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, as well as parts of far southern Minnesota, where some flooding is occurring. Additional flooding could develop this morning as rain continues, with mud slides also possible in the steeper terrain areas. Those living near waterways should pay close attention to weather conditions this morning, and be prepared to seek higher ground if flooding develops. If traveling, be prepared that you may encounter water over roads. NEVER drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don't Drown. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, and Mower. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford, Grant, Richland, and Vernon.

* Until noon CDT today

* Rainfall of 2 to locally 5 inches has fallen, with another localized 1 to 2 inches possible.

* Heavy rain in areas that received significant precipitation over the past week will increase the threat for mudslides and flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor conditions closely and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued or flooding be observed.

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL...NORTHERN HOWARD AND SOUTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported several road washouts from flash flooding across the area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Harmony, Riceville, Lime Springs, Canton, Bristol, York, Chester, McIntire, Henrytown, Saratoga, Bonair, Hutton, Brownville, and Pioneer State Park. Significant rainfall has ended across the area, but be cautious of continued flooding and the possibility that some roads and bridges may be washed out.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.