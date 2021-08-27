Flooding a concern in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa after heavy rain

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Iowa and southeast Minnesota, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.

* Until 7 AM CDT Friday.

* Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are forecast to track across the region tonight. A widespread 1 to 3 of inches of rain with localized amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible by sunrise on Friday.

* Expect flooding of low-lying areas and other locations prone to flooding, such as urban areas and low water crossings. Rapid rises in local streams and rivers may impact locations along these waterways.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Minnesota, east central Minnesota, south central Minnesota and southeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in central Minnesota, Sibley. In east central Minnesota, Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington. In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, Steele and Waseca. In southeast Minnesota, Goodhue.

* Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight across south central and southeast Minnesota. These storms will be slow moving and capable of producing very heavy rain. Localized totals greater than 5 inches are possible across southern Minnesota, leading to the possibility of flash flooding.

* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying areas is possible.

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Iowa, north central Iowa, northeast Iowa, northwest Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following areas, in central Iowa, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin and Webster. In north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. In northeast Iowa, Black Hawk and Bremer. In northwest Iowa, Emmet, Palo Alto and Pocahontas. In west central Iowa, Calhoun.

* Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* Storms with heavy rainfall will continue over portions over northern Iowa into the early morning hours, which will support a threat of flash flooding in the area.

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota... Southern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota...

* Until 700 AM CDT.

* At 409 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Glenville, Bricelyn, Mansfield, Twin Lakes and Kiester. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Freeborn

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota...

* Until 700 AM CDT.

* At 206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Glenville, Emmons, London and Myrtle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL, HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN WINNESHIEK COUNTIES... At 551 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Decorah, Cresco, Riceville, Elma, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Ridgeway, Protivin, McIntire, Davis Corners, Schley, Bonair, Vernon Springs, Vernon Springs County Park, Lourdes, Maple Leaf, and Hayden Prairie. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.