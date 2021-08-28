Flooding a concern after torrential rain hits north Iowa

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek.

* Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Charles City affecting Floyd County. For the Cedar River...including Lansing, Austin, Charles City... Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for the Cedar River at Charles City.

* From this afternoon to Monday morning.

* At 3:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 13.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.

* Impact...At 12.0 feet, Barricading of streets begins, and the intersection of Riverside and North Illinois Streets may be flooded. Cable pedestrian bridge is closed.

* Impact...At 14.0 feet, Bracket Street is closed. &&

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse.