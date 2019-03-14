Flood waters ruining spring vacation for some

MASON CITY, Iowa- Rain and melting snow is creating flooding throughout the viewing area Thursday. The main road in the Eastbrooke neighborhood in Mason City was closed for a period of time as water and ice completely covered the roadway.

Connie Bleile and her family had already packed the car for their vacation to Wisconsin Dells. But because water was creeping up their drive way, her husband Terry is now staying home.

“He’s going to stay back and watch the basement and help neighbors if they need it,” said Connie. “I’m still going to take the kids and go on vacation; enjoy some water in a more fun manner.”

The water did later recede once the city opened up a storm drain. Other residents dug trenches on the side of their home so flood waters from a nearby farm field can make it to storm drains.