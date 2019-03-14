Flood waters closing roads in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT TV-3 – Flooding is closing roads in southeast Minnesota and North Iowa.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says as of 10:30 am Thursday, Highway 16 south of Lanesboro, Highway 60 at Highway 61 in Wabasha, and Highway 74 between Beaver and Wabasha are shut down due to high water.

Water is also reported on the road at Interstate 90 east of Austin, Highway 74 south of I-90, and Highway 52 north of Cannon Falls.

The Iowa Department of transportation says US 18 between County Road R44, 1 mile east of the Britt, and County Road R44, 2 miles west of the Garner area, is closed due to flooding.

