Firefighters rescue male victim from flooding Rochester park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters rescued someone from a rapidly flooding Kutzky Park Saturday morning.

A 911 call came in around 6:53 am about someone sleeping on picnic table in the park who could soon be trapped by rising waters. Rochester police say they went to Kutzky Park and found Cascade Creek overflowing its banks and moving swiftly through the park.

The Rochester Fire Department was called and four firefighters put on special gear called “Mustang suits.” The firefighters were able to wade into the flood waters and rescue the male subject on the picnic table, which was nearly covered by moving water.

As a fire department boat stood by downstream as a precaution, firefighters put a helmet and personal floatation device on the male subject and walked him to shore. He was then taken for treatment by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Officials say barricades were placed at the park to prevent entry to the flooded area.

The Rochester Fire Department says it also helped the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office during the night in the Salem Corners Township area south of Byron. The fire department says a family was possibly trapped in a home by floodwaters but it was determined the water level was falling and there was no imminent danger.

The Fire Department is urging people to stay away from rivers and creeks while high waters persist.