AMES, Iowa – Flood waters are receding but many major roadways remain closed in southwest Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says crews are beginning the process of making sure the roads are safe for travel, which includes cleaning debris and testing for structural damage. Barriers will remain in place until the road is considered safe for traffic.
The DOT is urging drivers to respect those barriers and not drive around them. Even if the road seems clear of water and debris, the ground underneath the pavement may have washed away and driving on it could cause the road to buckle or fail.
For up to date Iowa road conditions, click here.
Related Content
- Flood levels drop but SW Iowa roads remain closed
- Flood waters closing roads in North Iowa and SE Minnesota
- 4th Street SW undergoing reconstruction
- Flooding closes seven highways in Western Iowa
- 4th St. SW reconstruction project underway
- Iowa DOT road announcements
- Western Iowa highways closed again due to flooding
- Large sink hole closes road in north central Iowa
- City workers looking to improve 4th Street SW
- Evacuations taking place in parts of SW Mason City
Scroll for more content...