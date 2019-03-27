Clear
Flood levels drop but SW Iowa roads remain closed

DOT says many need to be checked for travel safety.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa – Flood waters are receding but many major roadways remain closed in southwest Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says crews are beginning the process of making sure the roads are safe for travel, which includes cleaning debris and testing for structural damage. Barriers will remain in place until the road is considered safe for traffic.

The DOT is urging drivers to respect those barriers and not drive around them. Even if the road seems clear of water and debris, the ground underneath the pavement may have washed away and driving on it could cause the road to buckle or fail.

Tracking warmer temperatures today.
