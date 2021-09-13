Flood control work closing Rochester trail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flood control work is closing a section of the Zumbro South Trail.

Rochester Public Works says the closure is starting Monday near the 4th Street SE bridge. Trail users are being told to watch for signs, stay out of the work area, and follow posted routes to nearby sidewalks.

Work will continue through October, weather permitting, and occur from 4th Street NE to Broadway Avenue. The city says this maintenance project includes the repair and sealing of concrete joints on the flood control walls and trails.