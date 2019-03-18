Flood cleanup kits available in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Water is starting to recede in some parts of our coverage area, including in Mason City.

But what's left behind to cleanup can be messy, and potentially lethal. That's why the Mason City Fire Department has flood cleanup kits, free of charge for residents.

The buckets are filled with necessities like brushes, disinfectant, gloves, and even face masks, among other things.

Donald Mackie got a few inches of water in his basement over the weekend, and is working hard to get it all out. He's looking to get a cleanup kit, namely to deal with the possibility of mold.

"Since the water went down, it seemed like on top, you can see where it's that way, so I'm gonna have to wash and get the mold off the floor."

Being the first time he's heard of the availability of the kits, he appreciates the offer.

"That's like when a cop helps somebody, protect and serve. They're doing it right. They're protecting and serving, that's the best thing officials can do."