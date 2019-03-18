Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Flood cleanup kits available in Mason City

Kits available at Mason City Fire Department free of charge

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 9:54 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Water is starting to recede in some parts of our coverage area, including in Mason City.

But what's left behind to cleanup can be messy, and potentially lethal. That's why the Mason City Fire Department has flood cleanup kits, free of charge for residents.

The buckets are filled with necessities like brushes, disinfectant, gloves, and even face masks, among other things.

Donald Mackie got a few inches of water in his basement over the weekend, and is working hard to get it all out. He's looking to get a cleanup kit, namely to deal with the possibility of mold.

"Since the water went down, it seemed like on top, you can see where it's that way, so I'm gonna have to wash and get the mold off the floor."

Being the first time he's heard of the availability of the kits, he appreciates the offer.

"That's like when a cop helps somebody, protect and serve. They're doing it right. They're protecting and serving, that's the best thing officials can do."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Riverfront property: What's Next?

Image

Flood risk in Olmsted County

Image

A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt

Image

Flooding concerns in Olmsted County

Image

Lawsuit filed: Nonprofit and breeding operation

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

Next Week's Work Week

Image

Community Child Care Forum

Image

Working to fix pot holes

Image

Bridge Coming to Trail

Community Events