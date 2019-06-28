Clear
Flood clean up kits available in Dodge County

Red Cross distributing the kits Friday and Saturday.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – The American Red Cross is handing out flood clean up kits in Dodge County.

Distribution of the kits will take place from 1 to 6 pm Friday and 9 am to noon Saturday at the following three locations while supplies last:

Kasson Fire Department, 101 E Main St., Kasson.
Mantorville Fire Department, 21 5th St E, Mantorville.
Dodge County Highway Department, 16 Airport Dr S, Dodge Center.

“The Red Cross is working closely with our partners to support our neighbors impacted by the recent flooding,” says Melanie Tschida, Executive Director of the American Red Cross serving Southeast Minnesota. “We encourage everyone be cautious cleaning up - wear protective clothing, and throw out any food, water or medicine that came in contact with flood water. When in doubt, throw it out.”
The kits include bleach, a bucket, scrubbers and sponges, mops, brooms, long-handle squeegees, garbage bags, and gloves.

The Red Cross is also encouraging people in flooded areas the follow these safety tips:

• Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots, and be cautious when cleaning up.
• Learn more about how to clean up after a flood, including the supplies you’ll need, how to sanitize food contact surfaces, and how to repair water damage.
• Be careful when moving furnishings or debris, because they may be waterlogged and heavier.
• Throw out items that absorb water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected. This includes mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals and baby toys.
• Throw out all food, beverages and medicine exposed to flood waters and mud. When in doubt, throw it out. This includes canned goods, plastic utensils, baby bottle nipples and containers with food or liquid that has been sealed shut.
• Pump out flooded basements gradually (about one-third of the water per day) to avoid structural damage. If the water is pumped out completely in a short period of time, pressure from water-saturated soil on the outside could cause basement walls to collapse.
• Service damaged septic tanks, cesspools, pits, and leaching systems as soon as possible. Damaged sewage systems are health hazards.

