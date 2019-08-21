Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flood-affected workers get federal grants

Dozens in Franklin, Bremer, and other Iowa counties to benefit.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development is awarding over $800,000 in grants to assist flooding victims in Franklin and Bremer counties.

The money from the National Dislocated Worker Grant program will go toward employment and training assistance for workers affected by Spring 2019 flooding.

“State, local, and federal coordination is vital to the success of our integrated and regional long-term flood recovery plan,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “I appreciate the President and his administration for providing relief to Iowa communities who lost everything in the floods. We have a long way to go, but Iowans know how to get the job done.”

Franklin County will get $813,494 to assist 42 people, while Bremer County will receive $16,606 to aid two affected workers.

“Not only does this grant support temporary employment solutions for dislocated workers, but it also assists with recovery efforts within local communities impacted by the flooding,” says Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Local areas can use the grant to support participant wages, supportive services, and worksite supplies, which help participants stay connected to employment opportunities in their region.”

Grant money is also going to Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Polk, and Pottawattamie counties.

Those eligible for the National Dislocated Worker Grant program include:

• Individuals who are temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the natural disaster.
• Eligible as a dislocated worker as defined in WIOA Section 3(15). Refer to state policy for additional criteria.
• Individuals who are self-employed and become unemployed or significantly underemployed as a result of the disaster.
• Long-term unemployed workers (defined in Iowa as 27 or more consecutive weeks).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking some clouds today, gone tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Authorities looking to ID man in alleged theft case

Image

Mayor Norton introduces Mornings with the Mayor

Image

Eyota looks for input on selling senior center

Image

Tattoo Warning

Image

Religious leaders meet in Rochester

Image

Sara's Wednesday's Forecast

StormTeam 3: Calm, cool, and quiet for the rest of the week

Image

Revisiting Rochester's downtown district

Image

CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Image

CTK: Mayo Spartans

Community Events