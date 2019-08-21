Flood-affected workers get federal grants

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development is awarding over $800,000 in grants to assist flooding victims in Franklin and Bremer counties.

The money from the National Dislocated Worker Grant program will go toward employment and training assistance for workers affected by Spring 2019 flooding.

“State, local, and federal coordination is vital to the success of our integrated and regional long-term flood recovery plan,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “I appreciate the President and his administration for providing relief to Iowa communities who lost everything in the floods. We have a long way to go, but Iowans know how to get the job done.”

Franklin County will get $813,494 to assist 42 people, while Bremer County will receive $16,606 to aid two affected workers.

“Not only does this grant support temporary employment solutions for dislocated workers, but it also assists with recovery efforts within local communities impacted by the flooding,” says Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Local areas can use the grant to support participant wages, supportive services, and worksite supplies, which help participants stay connected to employment opportunities in their region.”

Grant money is also going to Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Polk, and Pottawattamie counties.

Those eligible for the National Dislocated Worker Grant program include:

• Individuals who are temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the natural disaster.

• Eligible as a dislocated worker as defined in WIOA Section 3(15). Refer to state policy for additional criteria.

• Individuals who are self-employed and become unemployed or significantly underemployed as a result of the disaster.

• Long-term unemployed workers (defined in Iowa as 27 or more consecutive weeks).