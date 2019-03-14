Flood Watches, Warnings and wind all part of an active weather day

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Howard; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Flood Risk Through Tonight From Rain, Snow Melt... .Runoff from snow melt and some additional rainfall through midday will continue to create rises on many area rivers and streams the next few days, along with providing a risk for ice jams. Flooding is anticipated on many waterways, likely continuing into next week. There could be impacts to some area roads and bridges. In addition, urban and street flooding could occur from clogged storm sewers with additional hazards from debris on roads. Currently, major flooding is expected on the Turkey and Volga Rivers with moderate flooding on the Upper Iowa and portions of the Grant and Platte Rivers. In addition, minor to moderate flooding is likely along portions of the Kickapoo and Root Rivers, with other rivers and streams also likely to experience flooding. At this time, the risk for flooding along the Mississippi River is low through the weekend, but will likely increase into next week and beyond. Those with interests along rivers and streams should remain alert for rising water levels and possible flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for

* All of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and western into central Wisconsin.

* Through Friday morning

* Runoff from rain and snow melt will result in rises on many rivers and streams, along with an increased threat for ice jams. Flooding is anticipated on many of the waterways. In addition, urban and street flooding could occur from clogged storm sewers with additional hazards from debris on roads. The flood risk may extend well into the weekend as well, though colder temperatures will reduce the risk for urban and poor drainage flooding.

* Those residing near waterways should closely monitor conditions this week, and be prepared to take action if flooding develops.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Please monitor conditions and forecasts, and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington;

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...RAIN AND SNOW MELT COULD LEAD TO STREET FLOODING AND PONDING OF WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY... .Temperatures will remain mild through Thursday afternoon. Periods of rain during the day Thursday will combine with snow melt to produce street flooding and standing water over low lying areas. The next batch of heavier rainfall will occur in western and central Minnesota between sunrise and midday Thursday, with amounts of around one half inch likely. Significant rises on the main stem rivers are not expected this week. Many of the the drainage systems are full of ice and snow, so any melting or runoff from the rain could lead to ponding of water in low lying areas. Temperatures will fall below freezing Friday, so any standing water will become ice. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Minnesota, east central Minnesota, south central Minnesota, southwest Minnesota, and west central Minnesota, including the following areas, in central Minnesota, Benton, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Morrison, Renville, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Todd, and Wright. In east central Minnesota, Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Scott, and Washington. In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Rice, Steele, Waseca, and Watonwan. In southwest Minnesota, Redwood. In west central Minnesota, Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift, and Yellow Medicine.

* Through this evening

* Snow melt and rainfall may result in flooding in poor drainage areas.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Clear the snow and ice away from your storm drains before Wednesday. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...River flooding and Significant Ponding Water Possible Today... .Numerous reports of ice jams and poor drainage from frozen culverts and lingering snow has led to flooding in low-lying areas across many areas already. With temperatures remaining in the 40s today, the potential for additional flooding remains possible due to runoff from snowmelt. Additional ice jam related flooding may occur, creating rapid rises upstream of the jams. Minor to moderate river flooding is possible by Thursday and into the weekend. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of north central Iowa, including the following areas, Cerro Gordo and Worth.

* Through this evening

* While the threat for heavy rainfall has ended, snow melt will continue into Thursday. This could lead to significant ponding of water in low lying, poor drainage areas. The added water and the potential for ice jams may lead to significant rises on rivers and streams.

* Favored ice jam locations include the upper reaches of the Cedar River and Shell Rock River north of Waterloo. Minor to moderate river flooding may occur.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. If you live in ice jam flood prone areas, be aware of potential significant rises on area streams through Thursday. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Dense fog persists over northern Iowa this morning, multiple periods of strong winds today.. .Dense fog will continue over portions of northern Iowa into the morning hours. Strong gusty winds expected across southern Iowa this morning. A brief break is possible before strengthening again this afternoon. Another surge of strong winds are expected to arrive across the rest of the area this afternoon and evening. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* TIMING...Dense fog through mid-morning. Strong and gusty winds this afternoon and evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 45 mph. Some gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible in northwest Iowa.

* Visibility...1/4 mile or less and may be near zero at times.

* IMPACTS...The very dense fog will cause tricky travel at times. Even in daylight, please use low beam headlights and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Gusty winds may make travel difficult for high- profile vehicles.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

Areas Affected: Emmet; Hancock; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR EMMET...WRIGHT...KOSSUTH...HANCOCK...WINNEBAGO AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES... At 552 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding across the warned area. Flooding due to an ice jam and heavy rain will continue. Local law enforcement reporting several road closures, especially on secondary roads, across the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Emmetsburg, Garner, Clarion, Eagle Grove, Belmond, Lake Mills, Britt, Swan Lake, Five Island Lake, Ingham Lake, Iowa Lake, Elm Lake, Union Slogh, High Lake, Big Wall Lake, Lost Island Lake and Eagle Lake.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

Areas Affected: Fayette; Floyd; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

Areas Affected: Franklin

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR SMALL STREAMS FOR RAIN AND SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR HARDIN...MARSHALL...BLACK HAWK...TAMA...BREMER...FRANKLIN...GRUNDY AND BUTLER COUNTIES... At 548 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding across the warned area. Rapid snowmelt is also occurring and will add to the flooding. At 5 am Thursday, roads across portions of Marshall County were closed due to flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown, Waverly, Iowa Falls, Hampton, Eldora, Grundy Center, Toledo, Allison, Evansdale, Tama, Jesup, La Porte City, Hudson, Sumner, Parkersburg, Denver, Traer and Reinbeck.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Areas Affected: Kossuth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR EMMET...WRIGHT...KOSSUTH...HANCOCK...WINNEBAGO AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES... At 552 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding across the warned area. Flooding due to an ice jam and heavy rain will continue. Local law enforcement reporting several road closures, especially on secondary roads, across the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Emmetsburg, Garner, Clarion, Eagle Grove, Belmond, Lake Mills, Britt, Swan Lake, Five Island Lake, Ingham Lake, Iowa Lake, Elm Lake, Union Slogh, High Lake, Big Wall Lake, Lost Island Lake and Eagle Lake.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

Areas Affected: Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Snow melt and some rainfall over the next several days are expected to lead to flooding along the Whitewater River. Should temperatures be cooler than expected or rainfall be less than expected in the coming days, the crest could be lower than forecast. Some ice jamming is also possible which could lead to rapid fluctuations in river levels. Keep up to date with the latest river forecasts. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park.

* from late tonight to late Thursday night...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 8:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 11.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise to around flood stage Thursday morning. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

Areas Affected: Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

